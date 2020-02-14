Buzzcocks Share New Single “Gotta Get Better”

The Buzzcocks are back!

Thye just released their new single, “Gotta Get Better.” This is first that the band has released since co-founder Pete Shelley died in 2018.

Initially Steve Diggle’s solo single in 2014, the Buzzcocks took the song and put their spin on it. In the process, they transformed the track into a three-minute pop-punk song.

The Buzzcocks are also going to be in the U.S. in the spring for a quick string of dates.

Check out the Buzzcocks May 2020 tour dates below:

May 18 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

May 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

May 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling

May 24 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

May 26 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

May 27 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos