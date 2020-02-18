Bright Eyes Announce 2020 Tour Dates

Bright Eyes are finally going on tour.

After revealing that they were working on new music and announced a limited number of comeback performances, Bright Eyes have just shared a lengthy itinerary for 2020.

Kicking off in Tokyo on March 23, the band will be playing around the U.S., taking July off and then heading back out to play a number of dates in Europe. Depending on the date, Lavender Diamond, Lucy Dacus and Japanese Breakfast will be joining as support.

You can get your tickets here.

Find out when Bright Eyes will be playing in a city near you:

Mar. 23 Tokyo, Japan – Liquidroom

May 14 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory %

May 15 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory %

May 16 Tacoma, WA – Temple %

May 18 Sonoma, CA – Gundlach Bundschu Winery %

May 19 Santa Cruz, CA – Santa Cruz Civic %

May -21-23 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium %

May 24 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

June 12 Worcester, MA – The Palladium #

June 13 Syracuse, NY – Beak and Skiff #

June 14 Lewiston, NY – Art Park #

June 16 Bethlehem, PA – Levitt Pavillion Steel Stacks #

June 17 Burlington, VT – The Green at Shelburne Museum #

June 18 Portland, ME – State Theater #

June 19 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall #

June 20 Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium #^

Aug. 14 Oslo, Norway – Oya Festival

Aug. 16 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

Aug. 18 Hamburg, Germany – Grosse Freiheit

Aug. 19 Prague, Czech Republic – Lucerna Music Bar

Aug. 21 Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

Aug. 22 Frankfurt, Germany – Batschkapp

Aug. 24 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

Aug. 25 Cologne, Germany – E-Werk

Aug. 27 Vienna, Austria – Open Air Arena

Aug. 28 Munich, Germany – Muffathalle

Aug. 29 Zurich, Switzerland – X-Tra

Sept. 1 London, England – Eventim Apollo

Sept. 2 Manchester, England – O2 Apollo

Sept. 3 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowland

Sept. 4 Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street

Sept. 5 Birmingham, England – O2 Institute

Sept. 6 Salisbury, England – End of the Road Festival

% with Lavender Diamond

# with Lucy Dacus

^ with Japanese Breakfast