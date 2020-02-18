News \
Bright Eyes Announce 2020 Tour Dates
Japanese Breakfast and Lucy Dacus are set to join as support for U.S. dates
Bright Eyes are finally going on tour.
After revealing that they were working on new music and announced a limited number of comeback performances, Bright Eyes have just shared a lengthy itinerary for 2020.
Kicking off in Tokyo on March 23, the band will be playing around the U.S., taking July off and then heading back out to play a number of dates in Europe. Depending on the date, Lavender Diamond, Lucy Dacus and Japanese Breakfast will be joining as support.
You can get your tickets here.
Find out when Bright Eyes will be playing in a city near you:
Mar. 23 Tokyo, Japan – Liquidroom
May 14 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory %
May 15 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory %
May 16 Tacoma, WA – Temple %
May 18 Sonoma, CA – Gundlach Bundschu Winery %
May 19 Santa Cruz, CA – Santa Cruz Civic %
May -21-23 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium %
May 24 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
June 12 Worcester, MA – The Palladium #
June 13 Syracuse, NY – Beak and Skiff #
June 14 Lewiston, NY – Art Park #
June 16 Bethlehem, PA – Levitt Pavillion Steel Stacks #
June 17 Burlington, VT – The Green at Shelburne Museum #
June 18 Portland, ME – State Theater #
June 19 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall #
June 20 Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium #^
Aug. 14 Oslo, Norway – Oya Festival
Aug. 16 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
Aug. 18 Hamburg, Germany – Grosse Freiheit
Aug. 19 Prague, Czech Republic – Lucerna Music Bar
Aug. 21 Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom
Aug. 22 Frankfurt, Germany – Batschkapp
Aug. 24 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
Aug. 25 Cologne, Germany – E-Werk
Aug. 27 Vienna, Austria – Open Air Arena
Aug. 28 Munich, Germany – Muffathalle
Aug. 29 Zurich, Switzerland – X-Tra
Sept. 1 London, England – Eventim Apollo
Sept. 2 Manchester, England – O2 Apollo
Sept. 3 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowland
Sept. 4 Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street
Sept. 5 Birmingham, England – O2 Institute
Sept. 6 Salisbury, England – End of the Road Festival
% with Lavender Diamond
# with Lucy Dacus
^ with Japanese Breakfast