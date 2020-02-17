Bon Iver wants their Wisconsin fans to head to the polls in November. In order to persuade them, the band is putting on three special concerts in their home state.

However, in order to grab tickets in the pre-sale, fans must pledge that they’ll vote in the upcoming election. The ticket pre-sale starts on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 10 am local time.

The Wisconsin concerts are part of the 46 for 46 campaign — an initiative the band’s manager Kyle Frenette started to beat President Donald Trump in the upcoming election. Frenette is aiming to spark voter participation and increase turnout in the 2020 election by putting together shows in swing states like Wisconsin.

Justin Vernon performed at an Iowa rally supporting Vermont senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders earlier this year.

See the dates below: