Bon Iver to Perform Wisconsin Shows to Spark 2020 Presidential Election Vote
Fans must pledge to vote in order to get to the ticket pre-sale
Bon Iver wants their Wisconsin fans to head to the polls in November. In order to persuade them, the band is putting on three special concerts in their home state.
However, in order to grab tickets in the pre-sale, fans must pledge that they’ll vote in the upcoming election. The ticket pre-sale starts on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 10 am local time.
The Wisconsin concerts are part of the 46 for 46 campaign — an initiative the band’s manager Kyle Frenette started to beat President Donald Trump in the upcoming election. Frenette is aiming to spark voter participation and increase turnout in the 2020 election by putting together shows in swing states like Wisconsin.
Justin Vernon performed at an Iowa rally supporting Vermont senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders earlier this year.
See the dates below:
We’re proud to announce that we’ll be trekking across Wisconsin this October as a part of the @46for46 campaign, helping to elect the 46th POTUS and promote civic action through music! They say Wisconsin could decide it all in 2020. We don’t take that lightly, so we’re asking fans to pledge to vote in order to gain access to presale tickets for all three shows starting on Wednesday, February 19 at 10:00 AM CST. Instructions to follow at that time. Remaining tickets for all shows will be available to the general public on Friday, February 21 at 10:00 AM CST.