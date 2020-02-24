The Black Keys have announced they’ll hit the road again this summer with 35 dates on their Let’s Rock tour.

The blues rockers’ tour will kick off on July 7 in Seattle, hitting up cities like Salt Lake City, Dallas, St. Louis, Chicago, and Boston along the way, before wrapping up on Sept. 6 in Jacksonville, Fla.

Joining Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney this time around is Gary Clark Jr., who will join the band on the entirety of the tour except for the show in Berkeley, California, on July 10, which will instead feature Allah-Las. Jessy Wilson, The Marcus King Band, and Yola will be joining the tour on select dates.

Tickets for the summer tour will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. local time via The Black Keys’ official site.

The Black Keys previously toured in 2019 with special guest Modest Mouse. Before last year’s arena tour kicked off, Auerbach and Carney performed an intimate show at Los Angeles’ historic Wiltern Theatre that was marred by issues with third-party ticket vendors.

Check out the dates below:

July 7 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre*

July 8 Portland, OR Sunlight Supply Amphitheater*

July 10 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre%

July 11 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre*

July 12 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*

July 14 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphtiheatre^

July 15 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

July 17 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion^

July 18 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^

July 19 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater^

July 21 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

July 22 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center^

July 24 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center^

July 25 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

July 26 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre^

Aug. 11 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center#

Aug. 12 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage#

Aug. 14 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater#

Aug. 15 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview#

Aug. 16 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center#

Aug. 18 Bangor, ME Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion#

Aug.19 Hartford, CT Xfinity Theatre#

Aug. 21 Boston, MA Xfinity Center#

Aug. 22 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion#

Aug. 23 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center#

Aug. 25 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion#

Aug. 26 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater#

Aug. 28 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion#

Aug. 29 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater#

Aug. 30 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park#

Sept. 1 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion#

Sept. 2 Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre#

Sept. 4 Tampa, FL MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre#

Sept. 5 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre#

Sept. 6 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place#

* with Gary Clark Jr. and Jessy Wilson

% with Allah-Las and Jessy Wilson

^ with Gary Clark Jr. and The Marcus King Band

# with Gary Clark Jr. and Yola