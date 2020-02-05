News \
Big Thief Reveal 2020 Tour Dates
Before hitting the road, they stopped by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Big Thief may have released two albums — U.F.O.F. and Two Hands — last year. But they aren’t slowing down anytime soon.
The Brooklyn indie folk rock outfit is getting ready to hit the road with a massive set of shows in 2020 to continue supporting their most recent effort, Two Hands. Starting in Lisbon on Feb. 17, they will be touring around Europe before heading for a few shows in both Tel Aviv and Japan. They will continue on to Australia before heading back to Europe and finally playing shows around the U.S. You can find out more about how to get tickets here.
But before they actually start their big road trip, the band stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night (Feb. 4) to perform their track, “Shoulders.”
Find out if Big Thief is playing in a city near you:
Feb. 17 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV *
Feb. 18 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club *
Feb. 19 – Madrid, ES @ Joy Eslava *
Feb. 20 – Barcelona, ES @ La 2 de Apolo *
Feb. 22 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv *
Feb. 23 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia *
Feb. 24 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne *
Feb. 25 – Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage *
Feb. 27 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo *
Feb. 29 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City *
March 1 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall *
March 2 – Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket *
March 4 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix *
March 5 – Brussels, BE @ AB Main Hall *
March 6 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso *
March 7 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine *
March 8 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich *
March 9 – Berlin, DE @ Astra *
March 11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Main Hall *
March 12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik *
March 13 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser *
March 14 – Olso, NO @ Rockefeller *
March 15 – Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall *
March 17 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Barby
March 18 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Barby
May 7 – Tokyo, JP @ Shibuya WWW X
May 8 – Osaka, JP @ Shangri-la
May 17 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner (early show)
May 17 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner (late show)
May 18 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner
May 19 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner #
May 21 – Brisbane, AU @ The Zoo #
May 25 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation #
May 26 – Wellington, NZ @ San Fran #
June 24 – Reykjanesbær, IS @ Hljomahöll
June 30 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
July 2 – Gydnia, PL @ Open’er Festival
July 3-5 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole
July 5 – Wechter, BE @ Rock Werchter
July 17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^
July 18 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
July 20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
July 21 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
July 25 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
July 26 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
July 27 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
July 28 – Richmond, VA @ The National
July 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival $
July 31 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
Aug. 1 – Northampton, MA @ Pines Theatre &
Aug. 3 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
Aug. 4 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
Aug. 5 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
Aug. 6 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
Aug. 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
Aug. 14 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
Aug. 15 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
Sept. 2 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
Sept. 3-6 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
* = w/ Ithaca
# = w/ Indigo Sparke
^ = w/ Twain
$ = w/ Sheer Mag
& = w/ (Sandy) Alex G