Big Thief Reveal 2020 Tour Dates

Big Thief may have released two albums — U.F.O.F. and Two Hands — last year. But they aren’t slowing down anytime soon.

The Brooklyn indie folk rock outfit is getting ready to hit the road with a massive set of shows in 2020 to continue supporting their most recent effort, Two Hands. Starting in Lisbon on Feb. 17, they will be touring around Europe before heading for a few shows in both Tel Aviv and Japan. They will continue on to Australia before heading back to Europe and finally playing shows around the U.S. You can find out more about how to get tickets here.

But before they actually start their big road trip, the band stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night (Feb. 4) to perform their track, “Shoulders.”

Find out if Big Thief is playing in a city near you:

Feb. 17 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV *

Feb. 18 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club *

Feb. 19 – Madrid, ES @ Joy Eslava *

Feb. 20 – Barcelona, ES @ La 2 de Apolo *

Feb. 22 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv *

Feb. 23 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia *

Feb. 24 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne *

Feb. 25 – Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage *

Feb. 27 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo *

Feb. 29 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City *

March 1 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall *

March 2 – Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket *

March 4 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix *

March 5 – Brussels, BE @ AB Main Hall *

March 6 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso *

March 7 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine *

March 8 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich *

March 9 – Berlin, DE @ Astra *

March 11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Main Hall *

March 12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik *

March 13 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser *

March 14 – Olso, NO @ Rockefeller *

March 15 – Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall *

March 17 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Barby

March 18 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Barby

May 7 – Tokyo, JP @ Shibuya WWW X

May 8 – Osaka, JP @ Shangri-la

May 17 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner (early show)

May 17 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner (late show)

May 18 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner

May 19 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner #

May 21 – Brisbane, AU @ The Zoo #

May 25 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation #

May 26 – Wellington, NZ @ San Fran #

June 24 – Reykjanesbær, IS @ Hljomahöll

June 30 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory

July 2 – Gydnia, PL @ Open’er Festival

July 3-5 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

July 5 – Wechter, BE @ Rock Werchter

July 17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

July 18 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

July 20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

July 21 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

July 25 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

July 26 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

July 27 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

July 28 – Richmond, VA @ The National

July 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival $

July 31 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

Aug. 1 – Northampton, MA @ Pines Theatre &

Aug. 3 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Aug. 4 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

Aug. 5 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

Aug. 6 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

Aug. 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Aug. 14 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Aug. 15 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

Sept. 2 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

Sept. 3-6 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

* = w/ Ithaca

# = w/ Indigo Sparke

^ = w/ Twain

$ = w/ Sheer Mag

& = w/ (Sandy) Alex G