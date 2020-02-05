Best Coast shared “Different Light” from their upcoming Always Tomorrow album on Wednesday morning.

The song follows “For The First Time,” which was released last year, and “Everything Has Changed.” The video for the latter song featured the cast of Vanderpump Rules (which is one of Bethany Cosentino’s favorite TV shows).

Always Tomorrow was produced by Carlos de la Garza along with additional production by Justin Meldal-Johnsen. This is the band’s first album of new studio material since 2015’s California Nights and fourth studio album overall.

Listen to the song below.

Always Tomorrow will be released on Feb. 21 via Concord Records.

Best Coast is hitting the road with Mannequin Pussy at the end of the month.

Check out the tour dates below:

2/27 – Palm Springs, CA – The Alibi (w/ Lunch Lady)

2/28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo*

2/29 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom* (Noise Pop Festival)

3/2 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom*

3/3 – Vancouver, BC – VENUE *

3/4 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox*

3/6 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall*

3/7 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre*

3/9 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue*

3/10 – Evanston, IL – SPACE*

3/11 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall*

3/13 – Detroit, MI – El Club*

3/14 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre*

3/15 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre*

3/16 – Boston, MA – Royale*

3/18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel*

3/19 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club*

3/20 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer*

3/21 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle*

3/23 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East*

3/24 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West*

3/25 – New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater*

3/27 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger*

3/28 – Austin, TX – The Mohawk*

3/29 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater*

3/31 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom*

4/1 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park*

4/2 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory (w/ Feels)

*w/ Mannequin Pussy