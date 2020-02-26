Aminé Pays Homage to Portland in ‘Shimmy’ Video

Aminé is jumping into 2020 with a strong statement on his new track, “Shimmy,” and he’s also paired the release with a new visual.

Directed by Jack Beget, Aminé is seen at various parts of Portland, including Providence Park, the Woodland Park neighborhood and among others. From rock climbing and camping in the local parks to riding the city’s bright orange Biketown bike-share rides, the rapper shows so much love for his hometown.

If there are parts that sound familiar, that’s because you’re getting some throwback Ol’ Dirty Bastard lines from his 1995 hit, “Shimmy Shimmy Ya.”

Aminé teamed up with Boi 1da (Rihanna and Drake’s “Work” and “No Limit” by G-Eazy), Vinylz (BTS’ “Fake Love” and “Deja Vu” by J. Cole) and his “Caroline” collaborator Pasqué.

Aminé started making big waves back in 2017 following the release of his 2017 debut album, Good for You, which included his hit song “Caroline.” He also dropped “REDMERCEDES” and “Spice Girl” that year and also performed at NPR’s Tiny Desk. In 2018, he released his mixtape, ONEPOINTFIVE.