Against Me! and Baroness Join Forces on 2020 Tour

Against Me! and Baroness have announced a co-headline tour that will take place this spring.

Kicking off on May on at the Majestic in Detroit, the tour will take them all over North America throughout May. Destroy Boys and Drug Church will also be joining as support on specific days, which are noted in the tour poster below.

General tickets go on sale on Friday (Feb. 28) at 10 am local time. However, there is a fan pre-sale starting tomorrow (Feb. 26) at 10 am local time. You can get into the pre-sale by using the password AM2020. You can find more information on Against Me!’s website.

In addition to their shows with Baroness in May, Against Me! will also be playing numerous dates in March and April. Stef Churra will be joining this tour as support.

See Against Me! March and April dates below:

March 11 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts *

March 12 – Portland, ME – Port City Music Hall *

March 13 – Pawtucket, RI – The Met *

March 14 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground *

March 17 – State College, PA – Re//Bar *

March 18 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre *

March 19 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry *

March 20 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall *

March 21 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel *

March 22 – Charlotte, NC –The Underground, Fillmore Charlotte *

March 24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room *

March 25 – St. Augustine, FL – Backyard Stage at St. Aug. *

March 26 – Orlando, FL – The Social *

March 27 – Tampa, FL – Crowbar *

March 28 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall *

March 29 – New Orleans, LA – Republic NOLA *

March 31 – Jackson, MS – Duling Hall *

April 1 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn *

April 2 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt *

April 4 – Atlantic City, NJ – The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival

* – Stef Churra supporting