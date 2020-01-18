Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson Thank Fans for “Outpouring of Love” Following Neil Peart’s Death

Rush drummer Neil Peart died on Friday, January 10 after being diagnosed with brain cancer and now his former bandmates have published a statement addressing his death. In the joint statement, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson pay tribute to their longtime bandmate, praising his era-defining career with Rush.

“Our most heartfelt thanks go out to family, friends, musicians, writers and fans from around the globe for the incredible outpouring of love and respect for Neil since his passing,” the pair wrote on Instagram. “These touching tributes help to lessen the pain of this terrible loss and remind us all to celebrate his remarkable life and our connections to it.”

Since his passing last week, numerous other musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to Peart. Dave Grohl wrote a lengthy note discussing how the Rush drummer inspired countless kids to “pick up two sticks and chase a dream.” Others like Lars Ulrich and Gene Simmons also paid their respects. Even Tool’s Danny Carey celebrated Peart’s life with a live tribute to Peart at their show in San Diego.

Read Lee and Lifeson’s full statement and revisit our list of Peart’s most powerful song lyrics.