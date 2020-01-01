Post Malone Performs “Circles” & “Congratulations” at New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

Post Malone brought a colorful performance to Times Square during the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 in New York.

Dressed in a shiny pink suit and sporting a brand new medieval face tattoo, the superstar singer headlined the NYE show performing his hit songs “Circles” and “Congratulations.”

In addition to his live show, Malone also hung out in front of the cameras with New Year’s Rockin’ Eve host Seacrest and the boys of K-pop sensation BTS.

Seacrest hosted the 15th year of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve alongside co-host Lucy Hale. The evening included other great performances BTS, Sam Hunt, Alanis Morisette and the cast of the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill, and many more.

Watch Post Malone help ring in 2020 in Times Square at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in the videos below.

dick clark productions, producer of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, is owned by Valence Media, which also owns Billboard and SPIN.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.