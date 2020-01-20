Pearl Jam Reveal Tracklist for New Album Gigaton

Earlier this month, Pearl Jam announced that their eleventh studio album Gigaton would officially be released in March, and now, the band has shared even more details about the upcoming release. The followup to their 2013 album Lightning Bolt will feature 12 newly-recorded songs and include “Dance of the Clairvoyants,” a previously-announced single slated to be released sometime “in the coming weeks.”

Eddie Vedder and co. first started teasing the release on January 10, when they took to Twitter to announce a series of pop-up events in cities around the world. Fans who trekked out to the locations in person found a series of augmented reality billboards depicting a melting glacier. With cover art from Sea Legacy and National Geographic photographer Paul Nicklen, the album will likely feature climate change and environmental devastation as central themes, especially considering that its title—Gigaton—is a reference to the unit of measure used to document the melting of the polar ice caps.

In announcing Gigaton, Pearl Jam are also hitting the road in support of the new album. Days before the album is released on March 27, the band will perform shows throughout Canada, with American dates to follow the album’s release.

Check out their new tracklist below and revisit our list of all ten Pearl Jam albums so far, ranked from worst to best.

Gigaton. Out March 27th. Which track are you most excited to hear? More info and pre-order: https://t.co/uDIWRrKT1y pic.twitter.com/il6Zvb22bh — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) January 20, 2020

Gigaton tracklist:

1. “Who Ever Said”

2. “Superblood Wolfmoon”

3. “Dance Of The Clairvoyants”

4. “Quick Escape”

5. “Alright”

6. “Seven O’Clock”

7. “Never Destination”

8. “Take The Long Way”

9. “Buckle Up”

10. “Comes Then Goes”

11. “Retrograde”

12. “River Cross”