It was inevitable—after his game-changing, history-making ride at the top of the charts—that Lil Nas X do “Old Town Road” at the Grammys on January 26. For this particular variation on the track, he brought along K-pop superstars BTS, erstwhile yodeler Mason Ramsey, and original remixer Billy Ray Cyrus; Young Thug wasn’t present, so Lil Nas rapped that verse himself.

Somewhat less inevitable was the surprise appearance from Nas (Big Nas? Nas Prime? Nas I?) that followed. Joining Lil Nas X for “Rodeo,” off his debut EP 7, Nas delivered a somewhat questionable verse about horses, Henny, and Milly Rocking. The duo have now released the track as an official remix, along with an animated lyric video, making this Nas’ first new song since the release of The Lost Tapes 2 back in July. Revisit our appraisal of “Jarreau of Rap (Skatt Attack),” from that project, here.

“Old Town Road” picked up two Grammys this year, for Pop Duo/Group Performance and Music Video. Lil Nas X was also nominated for Best Album (7), Best New Artist, Record of the Year (“Old Town Road”), and Best Rap/Sung Performance, for “Panini.”

