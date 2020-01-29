My Chemical Romance Reunion Continues With U.S. Tour

If you missed out on the My Chemical Romance reunion show in L.A. on December 20, you’re in luck: The band is going on a tour of the U.S., kicking things off with a show September 9 in Detroit, and ending October 11 in Las Vegas. It will be the group’s first tour of the States in nine years.

Two of the tour dates will be as festival headliners: Riot Fest on September 12 in Chicago, and Aftershock on October 10 in Sacramento, California.

The band also released a nearly 14-minute video executive produced by frontman Gerard Way to announce the tour. (Watch it above.)

Tickets for all shows will go on sale January 31 at noon local time.

Sep 9th – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sep 11th – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sep 12th – Chicago, IL – RIOT FEST

Sep 14th – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sep 15th – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sep 17th – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sep 18th – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sep 20th – Atlanta, GA – MUSIC MIDTOWN – PIEDMONT PARK

Sep 22nd – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sep 26th – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center

Sep 29th – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sep 30th – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Oct 2nd – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

Oct 4th – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Oct 6th – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Oct 8th – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Oct 10th – Sacramento, CA – AFTERSHOCK

Oct 11th – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Prior to the U.S. dates, My Chemical Romance had announced multiple concerts around the world, including in Australia, Japan, the U.K., Germany, and Russia.

In 2013, MCR announced their surprise split after 12 years together. “Being in this band for the past 12 years has been a true blessing,” their statement said in part. “And now, like all great things, it has come time for it to end.” Then on Halloween 2019, after Joe Jonas leaked the news of an MCR reunion in June, the band officially announced they were getting back together for a show.

Just a little more than a week ago, My Chemical Romance also teased some new music when they released a 2-minute video titled “An Offering…”