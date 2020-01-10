Singer and far-right sympathizer Morrissey has announced the release of a new album with an absolutely exhausting title. I Am Not a Dog on a Chain drops on March 20 and features Moz’s absolutely enormous head as the cover art. The former Smiths frontman also released the first single, “Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?” featuring a duet with Grammy-winning soul and disco singer Thelma Houston.

“One of the biggest joys for me in this business is getting the opportunity to collaborate with other top artists,” Houston said in a statement. “I love the challenge to see if what I do can work with what they’re doing. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t. I think the blend of what Morrissey is singing and what I’m singing really works on ‘Bobby.’ And it was a lot of fun working with M in the studio too!”

When asked about Morrissey’s support of parties espousing hardline anti-immigration fringe parties, Houston, through her rep, told Pitchfork, “I don’t believe Morrissey is racist. And I got involved with this track because I’ve known about his music for quite some time.”

“Back in 2012, I was collaborating with an artist named Gabe Noel, and he suggested we try some covers,” she added. “And when he mentioned a Morrissey song called ‘Suedehead,’ as soon as I heard ‘it was a good lay’ lyric, I laughed and was like, ‘OK, let’s cut it!'”

Every song title on the new Moz album is solidly on his brand of being the absolute most at all times. Behold this tracklisting:

“Jim Jim Falls” “Love Is on Its Way Out” “Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?” “I Am Not a Dog on a Chain” “What Kind of People Live in These Houses?” “Knockabout World” “Darling, I Hug a Pillow” “Once I Saw the River Clean” “The Truth About Ruth” “The Secret of Music” “My Hurling Days Are Done”

Damn, dude. Take a nap, already.