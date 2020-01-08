Metallica Donate More Than $500,000 to Battle “Heartbreaking” Fires in Australia

Metallica is stepping up to help battle the devastating fires in Australia that have killed at least 25 people, with more than 1 billion animals also feared dead. The band announced on January 7 that their nonprofit organization, All Within My Hands, is donating $750,000 Australian dollars, which converts to nearly $515,000 U.S., to NSW Rural Fire Service and the Country Fire Authority in Victoria. Both are volunteer organizations.

“We are totally overwhelmed by the news of the wildfires sweeping through millions of acres across Australia, with major impact in New South Wales and Victoria,” Metallica said in a statement shared on their Instagram page. “The resulting destruction and devastating effects on all residents, animals, the environment and the incredible land in Australia is truly heartbreaking.”

The band, who last year pledged more than $1.65 million to charity through All Within My Hands, also urged fans to help out as much as they can.

Jason Momoa, known for his roles as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and superhero Aquaman, responded to the post with a simple, “Amazing.” The actor has also been posting in recent days about the disaster in Australia.

Other musicians have also been doing their part. Pink announced on January 4 that she was pledging $500,000 directly to local fire services, and also shared links to other groups who need donations. Elton John ended his January 7 concert in Sydney, Australia, by announcing that he would be donating $1 million. Aussie country star Keith Urban is also donating $500,000, and Lizzo has partnered with FOMO to raise money for firefighters.

For information on how you can help victims of Australia’s fires, CNN has compiled a list of various organizations who need aid.