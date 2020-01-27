Kanye West, Chance the Rapper Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant at Midnight Sunday Service

Remembering “The Black Mamba.” Kanye West organized a special midnight gathering of his Sunday Service in honor of Kobe Bryant in the early hours of January 27 to remember the basketball legend. Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash along with seven other passengers on January 26.

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, shared videos on her Instagram Stories from the Burbank, California, gathering. There were several clips of Chance the Rapper, who performed “Ultrabeam Light.”

In videos on Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram Stories, West can be seen performing “Selah” from his new album, “Jesus Is King.”

Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” was also performed during the gathering, per videos from Kourtney Kardashian.

At one point during the service, gospel singer Kirk Franklin pondered in a video: “Why do bad things happen to good people?”

Earlier in the day, West remembered his friend with a photo of himself with the basketball legend on Twitter and captioned it, “Kobe, We love you brother We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave.”

West’s Sunday Service gathering occurred hours after the 62nd Annual Grammys wrapped. During the ceremony, multiple artists paid tribute to the Lakers star, including host Alicia Keys, who performed “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye” with Boyz II Men early on in the show.