Greta Thunberg Outclasses Meat Loaf and His Ludicrous Climate Change Denialism

TIME magazine’s 2019 Person of the Year Greta Thunberg has responded to comments rock opera aficionado and The Celebrity Apprentice season 4 contestant Meat Loaf made to the Daily Mail accusing the young climate change activist of being brainwashed.

“I feel for that Greta. She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn’t,” Meat Loaf recently told the publication. “She hasn’t done anything wrong, but she’s been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true.”

Unfortunately the article didn’t contain any follow-up questions challenging the 72-year-old on his claim that climate change just flat out doesn’t exist.

It’s certainly a bold position to take considering that an entire continent is currently going up in flames exacerbated by climate change. But sure, we’re supposed to believe that Thunberg is the one who is brainwashed.

The 17-year-old responded to Meat Loaf’s comments on Twitter and, as usual, she made her argument succinctly and with a surgical efficiency.

“It’s not about Meatloaf,” Thunberg, who also recently trolled Donald Trump, wrote January 6. “It’s not about me. It’s not about what some people call me. It’s not about left or right. It’s all about scientific facts. And that we’re not aware of the situation. Unless we start to focus everything on this, our targets will soon be out of reach.”

Included in the tweet is a grim chart citing the the latest UN Environment Program (UNEP) emissions gap report on the rapidly closing window of opportunity to lower greenhouse gas emissions and stop a full-blown global catastrophe.

It’s not about Meatloaf.

It’s not about me.

It’s not about what some people call me.

It’s not about left or right. It’s all about scientific facts.

And that we’re not aware of the situation.

Unless we start to focus everything on this, our targets will soon be out of reach. https://t.co/UwyoSnLiK2 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 6, 2020

So let’s see your charts, Meat.