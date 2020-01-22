President Donald Trump isn’t particularly worried about troops who might be suffering symptoms of potential brain injuries they might have incurred during active combat. At least, that’s what he told reporters during a presser at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday, January 22.

The president offered his expert medical opinion amid questions about his claim that no troops had been injured during Iran’s missile strike on bases housing U.S. soldiers in Iraq earlier this month.

“No, I heard that they had headaches, and a couple of other things, but I would say, and I can report, it’s not very serious,” Trump said.

When asked if he considered “potential traumatic brain injury serious,” the commander-in-chief heroically passed the buck to another government agency.

“They told me about it numerous days later. You’d have to ask Department of Defense,” Trump said. The president could have stopped there, but he did not.

“No, I don’t consider them very serious injuries relative to other injuries that I’ve seen,” Trump told reporters. “I’ve seen what Iran has done with their roadside bombs to our troops. I’ve seen people with no legs and with no arms. I’ve seen people that were horribly, horribly injured in that area, that war.”

He added: “No, I do not consider that to be bad injuries, no.”

There are several former NFL players who might disagree with that analysis.

The Associated Press reports that 11 service members were flown out of Iraq shortly after the January 8 missile strike to receive treatment for concussion-like symptoms, possible traumatic brain injury, and potential psychological trauma.

Here’s the footage of President Dr. Nick opining on the severity of potential brain damage: