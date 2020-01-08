Dave Grohl and Perry Farrell Join Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders on Kimmel

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was the musical guest on the January 7 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and he brought along Dave Grohl and Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell for a rendition of his recent song “I Really Blew It;” in something of a reversal, Grohl manned the drum kit while Hawkins sang lead vocals. Grohl also joined Hawkins and his band for a performance of “Middle Child.”

The songs punctuated a particularly stacked lineup for Jimmy Kimmel Live last night—auteur Greta Gerwig was there, promoting her new adaptation of Little Women, as was Rachel Brosnahan of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders released their third studio album, Get The Money, last year. His last project with the Foo Fighters was 2017’s Concrete and Gold, though a new album is reportedly in the works. According to Grohl, the new Foo album is sounding “fucking weird.”

In other Hawkins news, he revealed in a recent interview with Louder that Queen’s Roger Taylor talked him out of joining Guns N’ Roses, for whom he’d been invited to audition.