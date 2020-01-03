As rumored, Rage Against the Machine will headline this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Travis Scott and Frank Ocean will co-headline, according to the full lineup released last night.

Rage Against the Machine haven’t performed since breaking up in 2011, although Tom Morrello, Brad Wilk, and Tim Commerford have toured in recent years with Chuck D and B-Real as the now-defunct group Prophets of Rage. The band is also reuniting for three March shows in Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona, respectively.

Additional Coachella 2020 performers include Lana Del Rey, Run the Jewels, Thom Yorke, DaBaby, FKA Twigs, Disclosure, Freddie Gibbs with Madlib, (Sandy) Alex G, Charli XCX, and Megan Thee Stallion.

The festival takes place April 10–12 and April 17–19 in Indio, Calif. Tickets for the first weekend are sold out. Presale for the second weekend begins January 6 at 12 p.m. PT on Coachella’s website.

R

View the full lineup below.