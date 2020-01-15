Beastie Boys Doc Directed by Spike Jonze Coming to Apple TV+

A documentary about the Beastie Boys is coming to Apple’s film and television streaming service Apple TV+, the company announced today. The group’s longtime collaborator Spike Jonze directs what a press release describes as “an intimate, personal story of their band and 40 years of friendship.”

The doc will presumably cover similar ground as surviving Beastie Boys members Mike D and Ad-Rock’s 596-page memoir, Beastie Boys Book, released in 2018; last year’s Jonze-directed off-Broadway stage show Beastie Boys Story; and Amazon’s recent audio and video documentaries about Beastie Boys’ 1994 album Ill Communication.

Jonze, Mike D, Ad-Rock, and Jonah Hill are also reportedly writing a feature film about the group’s history, and Jonze is publishing a new Beastie Boys photo book in March. The group released its last album Hot Sauce Committee Part Two in 2011, one year before founding member Adam “MCA” Yauch’s death.

This latest nostalgia bait premieres in select theaters on April 3 and will be available to stream on Apple TV+ starting April 24.