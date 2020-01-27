Aerosmith Are Celebrating Their 50th Anniversary at Fenway Park

Walk this way to Aerosmith’s 50th anniversary celebration show. The band, which formed in Boston in 1970, will play Fenway Park on September 18, they announced on January 27. Extreme (yes, of “More Than Words” fame) is set to be the special guest.

“The #BadBoysOfBoston are coming home!” Aerosmith captioned an image of the concert poster on Instagram.

Immediate fan reaction was to wonder whether drummer Joey Kramer would be joining Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, and Co. at the famed Major League Baseball park. Just days before, Kramer–who had not played with Aerosmith in six months–had lost his suit against the band to join them for their January 26 Grammys set that reunited them with Run-DMC.

“Is Joey playing?” asked one fan on Twitter in response to the band’s post.

“Only if Joey Kramer is behind the drums,” tweeted another.

“No Joe no go. #JoeyKramer,” added a third.

“I knew filing a lawsuit was a bit of an uphill battle,” Kramer said in a statement to the Associated Press after the judge announced his decision. “I can hold my head high knowing that I did the right thing–to fight for my right to celebrate the band’s success that I have dedicated the better part of my life to helping build.”

Though Aerosmith did not issue a statement after the ruling, the band said prior: “Joey Kramer is our brother; his well-being is of paramount importance to us. However he has not been emotionally and physically able to perform with the band, by his own admission, for the last six months.”

Tickets for Aerosmith’s anniversary show go on sale January 31 at 10 a.m. ET.