Trump Leaves NATO Summit Early After Hot Mic Catches World Leaders Roasting Him

President Donald Trump apparently caught a case of hurt feelings after a hot mic video emerged of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apparently gossiping about him with several other world leaders. The video, which you can watch below, shows Trudeau with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Princess Anne, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at this week’s NATO summit in London.

Though Trudeau does not mention Trump by name in the video, he can be heard saying “he was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top,” a reference to several unwieldy press gaggles that Trump has held at his bilateral meetings with world leaders this week. “You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor,” Trudeau continues after a moment of inaudible speaking in the video, which was released by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. Trudeau later acknowledged at his own press conference that he was speaking about Trump.

Trudeau’s roasting of the president is pretty mild, given how the pressers entailed a barely coherent Trump calling House Intel Committee chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) “a deranged human being” and threatening to release captured ISIS terrorists into France while sitting next to Macron.

.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool) pic.twitter.com/dVgj48rpOP — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 3, 2019

After the video surfaced on Tuesday evening, Trump decided to take his ball and go home by announcing that he’s canceling his scheduled press conference after Wednesday’s meetings and will be heading back to D.C.

….When today’s meetings are over, I will be heading back to Washington. We won’t be doing a press conference at the close of NATO because we did so many over the past two days. Safe travels to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2019

When asked about Trudeau’s hot mic comments, Trump called the Canadian prime minister “two-faced.”

REPORTER: Have you seen the video of Prime Minster Trudeau talking about you? TRUMP: “Well, he’s two-faced … he’s not paying 2 percent and he should be paying 2 percent. It’s Canada, they have money.” pic.twitter.com/VeMixnecXp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2019

For a guy who loves dishing it out, the president sure can’t take it.