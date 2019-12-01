Unruly Fans Cause Slipknot Mexico Fest Cancellation, Respond by Destroying Evanescence’s Equipment

Slipknot were forced to cancel their performance at their own Knotfest Mexico festival on Saturday night due to a broken barricade. Prior to their set, audience members broke through the stage barrier and, after repeated attempts to fix it, Knotfest announced that the night would no longer proceed as planned. Mayhem ensued, as Revolver points out.

Evanescence, who were scheduled to go on before Slipknot, had their equipment set up on stage. Attendees stormed the stage and set fire to the band’s drum kit. Video from the festival went viral showing a set of drums on fire.

“Safety – especially the safety of our fans and fellow bands – is priority number one,” Slipknot said in a statement about the cancellation. “We apologize profusely and hope you all understand. If anything were to happen to any of you, we wouldn’t forgive ourselves. Also, If we could have fixed the barricade correctly, we would have gone on stage. Again, we hope you all understand and we will try to make it up to you as soon as we can.”

Watch video from the festival mayhem below.

Adiós a la batería de Evanescence en el #KnotFest, gracias a la pésima organización y seguridad de Live Talent pic.twitter.com/5obb663pLo — Uziel (@UzielChavz) December 1, 2019

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.