Paul McCartney’s New Children’s Movie Sounds Pretty Good

We have not read Paul McCartney’s debut children’s book High in the Clouds, but feel a responsibility to inform you that the illustrated novel is being adapted as an animated feature film for Netflix, and it sounds pretty good, as far as those things go.

The book, which McCartney co-published with Philip Ardagh in 2005, tells a FernGully-type story about a young squirrel displaced by deforestation. Screenplay duties have been entrusted to Jon Croker, the writer behind Paddington 2, last year’s star vehicle for our (and Thom Yorke’s) favorite physical comedian who is also a teddy bear. Timothy Reckart, lead animator for Charlie Kaufman’s puppet movie Anomalisa, directs. McCartney himself will write original songs and music.

All of these details sound pretty promising if you have children to whom you’d like to introduce the charms of Macca’s music and the horrors of capitalism. High in the Clouds will be the first McCartney-involved children’s feature since 1984’s Rupert and the Frog Song. The film does not yet have a release date.