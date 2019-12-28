News \
Paramore’s Hayley Williams Teases New Solo Material Coming in 2020
Hayley Williams is apparently gearing up to release new music in 2020. The Paramore vocalist took to Twitter and Instagram to thank fans for wishing her a happy 31st birthday, durning which she also took a moment tease new music for the coming year.
“I’m putting out some music next year,” she wrote in struckthrough text. “With the help of some of my closest friends, I made something I’m going to call my own. It’s a really special project and you’ll get a taste of it in January.”
Is Williams finally releasing her first solo album? She’s noticeably appeared as a guest vocalist on songs with B.o.B. (“Airplanes“), Zedd(“Stay the Night“), New Found Glory (“Vicious Love“), Cvrches (“Bury It“), and American Football (“Uncomfortably Numb“), but the release would be the first-ever solo LP. Paramore’s most recent album, 2017’s After Laughter, found the group reinventing their sound and image, with Williams taking on a more pronounced role as a pop vocalist.
Find Williams full post below and see where After Laughter ended up on our list of the 50 best albums of 2017.