Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ Distant Sky Concert Film Is Now Available on YouTube

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have made their recent concert film, Distant Sky—Live in Copenhagen, available on YouTube, where the entire film can now be watched for free, as Rolling Stone points out.

The 2018 David Barnard-directed film captures the band’s October 2017 performance at Denmark’s Royal Arena in support of their 2016 album Skeleton Tree. The group played career-spanning favorites from 1984’s From Her to Eternity onward, with the majority of their set consisting of songs from Skeleton Tree.

The film was originally screened in select theaters and later made available on Cave’s website for a limited time. Cave recently took to Twitter to announce the film’s availability on YouTube. “Here it is! With Love at Christmas, Nick,” he wrote.

Find the full film below and revisit our 1989 cover story on the dark prince of rock ‘n’ roll here.