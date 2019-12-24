Justin Bieber Announces New Album, Single, Tour, More for 2020

Justin Bieber has announced wealth of new material in the works for 2020. The former child star and current twenty-something dirtbag has released a video detailing his plans for the near future, which include a new single, new tour dates, and a new docuseries which will be rolled out over the next few weeks. He also has a new, yet-untitled album on the way, which is set to arrive in May 2020.

First, Bieber will unveil a new docuseries on December 31. The series, which chronicles the making of his upcoming album, will then be followed by a new single called “Yummy,” which drops on January 3. If that weren’t enough, the “What Do You Mean?” vocalist is also heading out on tour in 2020, with dates starting May 14 at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field. From there, he’ll head down the West Coast, performing shows in Sacramento, Las Vegas, Dever, Chicago, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Nashville, Atlanta and more, making his way up the East Coast and into his native Canada before wrapping things up on September 26 at East Rutherford, New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

Bieber’s most recent album Purpose dropped in 2015. The album featured four singles—”Sorry,” “What Do You Mean?,” “Love Yourself,” and “Company“—and included contributions from artists like Skrillex and Ed Sheeran. Since then, he’s continued to collaborate with Sheeran, appearing on the song “I Don’t Care.” He’s also made guest appearances on other tracks from Gucci Mane and Chance the Rapper.

Watch Bieber’s new teaser video and find his full list of upcoming tour dates below.

Justin Bieber tour dates:

05/14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

05/17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

05/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

05/22 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

05/26 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

05/29 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

06/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

06/05 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

06/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

06/13 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

06/16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

06/19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

06/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

06/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest

06/27 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

06/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

07/02 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

07/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

07/08 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

07/11 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

07/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

07/15 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

07/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

07/21 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

07/25 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

07/27 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

07/29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

08/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

08/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/06 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

08/08 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

08/12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

08/14 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium

08/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

08/18 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

08/21 – Landover, MD @ FedEx Field

08/24 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

08/26 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

08/29 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

09/01 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

09/03 – Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

09/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

09/17 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

09/26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium