Justin Bieber Announces New Album, Single, Tour, More for 2020

Justin Bieber has announced wealth of new material in the works for 2020. The former child star and current twenty-something dirtbag has released a video detailing his plans for the near future, which include a new single, new tour dates, and a new docuseries which will be rolled out over the next few weeks. He also has a new, yet-untitled album on the way, which is set to arrive in May 2020.
First, Bieber will unveil a new docuseries on December 31. The series, which chronicles the making of his upcoming album, will then be followed by a new single called “Yummy,” which drops on January 3. If that weren’t enough, the “What Do You Mean?” vocalist is also heading out on tour in 2020, with dates starting May 14 at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field. From there, he’ll head down the West Coast, performing shows in Sacramento, Las Vegas, Dever, Chicago, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Nashville, Atlanta and more, making his way up the East Coast and into his native Canada before wrapping things up on September 26 at East Rutherford, New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.
Bieber’s most recent album Purpose dropped in 2015. The album featured four singles—”Sorry,” “What Do You Mean?,” “Love Yourself,” and “Company“—and included contributions from artists like Skrillex and Ed Sheeran. Since then, he’s continued to collaborate with Sheeran, appearing on the song “I Don’t Care.” He’s also made guest appearances on other tracks from Gucci Mane and Chance the Rapper.
Watch Bieber’s new teaser video and find his full list of upcoming tour dates below.
Justin Bieber tour dates:
05/14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
05/17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
05/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
05/22 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
05/26 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
05/29 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
06/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
06/05 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
06/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
06/13 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
06/16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
06/19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
06/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest
06/27 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
06/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
07/02 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
07/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
07/08 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
07/11 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
07/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
07/15 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
07/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
07/21 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
07/25 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
07/27 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
07/29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
08/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
08/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/06 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
08/08 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
08/12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
08/14 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium
08/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
08/18 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
08/21 – Landover, MD @ FedEx Field
08/24 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
08/26 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
08/29 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
09/01 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
09/03 – Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
09/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/17 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
09/26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium