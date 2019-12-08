News \
Juicy J, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Nas X, More React to Juice WRLD’s Death
Juice WRLD, the rising Chicago rapper known for hits like “All Girls Are the Same” and “Lucid Dreams,” passed away on Sunday morning after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway International Airport. In the hours since his death was reported, fans from across the music industry have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late rapper, who celebrated his 21st birthday just last week.
“Wow I can’t believe this,” Juicy J wrote on Twitter. “R.I.P. @JuiceWorlddd Prayers up for his family.” Others like Action Bronson and Ski Mask the Slump God also mourned the rapper’s passing on social media, where they spoke about their personal relationships with him. “HE CANT BE GONE,” Ski Mask wrote on Twitter. “They Keep Taking My Brothers From Me.” “Gone way too soon. Life is precious,” Bronson added.
Born Jarad Anthony Higgins, Juice WRLD fast became one of the biggest crossover acts from the Soundcloud rap moment, collaborating with acts like Future, BTS, and Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie in his short career. After signing a deal with Interscope Records on the strength of his breakout song “All Girls Are the Same,” Higgins scored an even bigger hit with “Lucid Dreams,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last year.
Find tribute posts from Juicy J, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Nas X, Rich The Kid, and more below.
He knows our hearts. I really wish we had more talks like that one night in LA. Dude. This is ridiculous. Millions of people, not just in Chicago but around the world are hurting because of this and don’t know what to make of it. Im sorry. Love you and God bless your soul. #legend
it was always jokes… i literally can’t even find a picture where u aren’t laughing or in the middle of telling a funny ass story… u were one of the sweetest / purest people i have ever met… ur talent was unmatched by anyone… u literally would just listen to a beat for 2 seconds then go in the booth and record 5 takes and say pick the best song… and then do that over like 10 beats… i would literally run out of beats… u were not a human… u were something else… something special… i’m thankful for the time we spent together… ur friends and family are in my prayers… luv u bro
