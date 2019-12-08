Juicy J, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Nas X, More React to Juice WRLD’s Death

Juice WRLD, the rising Chicago rapper known for hits like “All Girls Are the Same” and “Lucid Dreams,” passed away on Sunday morning after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway International Airport. In the hours since his death was reported, fans from across the music industry have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late rapper, who celebrated his 21st birthday just last week.

“Wow I can’t believe this,” Juicy J wrote on Twitter. “R.I.P. @JuiceWorlddd Prayers up for his family.” Others like Action Bronson and Ski Mask the Slump God also mourned the rapper’s passing on social media, where they spoke about their personal relationships with him. “HE CANT BE GONE,” Ski Mask wrote on Twitter. “They Keep Taking My Brothers From Me.” “Gone way too soon. Life is precious,” Bronson added.

Born Jarad Anthony Higgins, Juice WRLD fast became one of the biggest crossover acts from the Soundcloud rap moment, collaborating with acts like Future, BTS, and Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie in his short career. After signing a deal with Interscope Records on the strength of his breakout song “All Girls Are the Same,” Higgins scored an even bigger hit with “Lucid Dreams,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last year.

Find tribute posts from Juicy J, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Nas X, Rich The Kid, and more below.

View this post on Instagram @juicewrld999 this unbelievable 😢 A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Dec 8, 2019 at 10:04am PST

Wow I can’t believe this R.I.P. @JuiceWorlddd Prayers up for his family pic.twitter.com/sDf262xbmm — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) December 8, 2019

https://twitter.com/lilyachty/status/1203693187371548672

Terrible news about the young man Juice Wrld. We share December 2nd as our arrival day. Gone way too soon. Life is precious. — *LAMB OVER RICE* (@ActionBronson) December 8, 2019

HE CANT BE GONE ! — Sir Ski Mask (@THESLUMPGOD) December 8, 2019

They Keep Taking My Brothers From Me Bruhhhhhhhhhhhhh — Sir Ski Mask (@THESLUMPGOD) December 8, 2019

This is absolutely heartbreaking. We send our love and strength to this young man’s family. Please know we are with you and if we can do anything to help you please let us know. We are so very sorry. — GOTH ANGEL SINNER (@Lilpeep) December 8, 2019

Noooo way not juice wrld somebody say this not real 🤦🏽‍♂️ — RICH THE KID (@richthekid) December 8, 2019

oh my god wtf 🙁 — nope (@LilNasX) December 8, 2019

This is sad. Like fr — DRAM (@BIGBABYDRAM) December 8, 2019

I can’t believe it… you were such a sweet soul. I’ll always remember meeting you and your family on the video set and thinking how close you were. You had so much further to go, you were just getting started. You’ll be missed Juice 💔 — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) December 8, 2019

really shocked and sad to find out juice wrld passed away, … and so young too…

a reminder that life can be over any moment…

be kind to one another. — Zedd (@Zedd) December 8, 2019