News \

Juicy J, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Nas X, More React to Juice WRLD’s Death

Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2018 - Inside
CREDIT: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Juice WRLD, the rising Chicago rapper known for hits like “All Girls Are the Same” and “Lucid Dreams,” passed away on Sunday morning after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway International Airport. In the hours since his death was reported, fans from across the music industry have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late rapper, who celebrated his 21st birthday just last week.

“Wow I can’t believe this,” Juicy J wrote on Twitter. “R.I.P. @JuiceWorlddd Prayers up for his family.” Others like Action Bronson and Ski Mask the Slump God also mourned the rapper’s passing on social media, where they spoke about their personal relationships with him. “HE CANT BE GONE,” Ski Mask wrote on Twitter. “They Keep Taking My Brothers From Me.” “Gone way too soon. Life is precious,” Bronson added.

Born Jarad Anthony Higgins, Juice WRLD fast became one of the biggest crossover acts from the Soundcloud rap moment, collaborating with acts like Future, BTS, and Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie in his short career. After signing a deal with Interscope Records on the strength of his breakout song “All Girls Are the Same,” Higgins scored an even bigger hit with “Lucid Dreams,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last year.

Find tribute posts from Juicy J, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Nas X, Rich The Kid, and more below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@juicewrld999 this unbelievable 😢

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on

https://twitter.com/lilyachty/status/1203693187371548672

Rob Arcand
Tags: juice wrld