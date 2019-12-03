Jack White and Jack Black are each Top 20 Jacks, probably. So the news this summer that White and Black recorded a song together at White’s Nashville home was major. The result, “Don’t Blow It, Kage,” dropped Friday on 7″ vinyl via White’s Third Man Records, and is now available to stream.

What we have here is thoroughly Tenacious D. Black roars at his longtime bandmate Kyle Gass, aka Kage, to “just play the best shit you ever fuckin’ played,” and explains the stakes, “Jack White invited us to party.” After a serviceable acoustic solo, Black sings, “You blew it, Kage / You played the worst shit you ever fuckin’ played.”

White, currently touring with the Raconteurs in support of the band’s June album Help Us Stranger, produced the song, sings backup, and delivers a twist ending. Tenacious D released their fourth album, Post-Apocalypto, a companion to the duo’s animated series by the same name, last November.

Hear Kage blow it below.