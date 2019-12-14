Maybe the Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire Shouldn’t Be Adapted Into a TV Series

In December 2016, 36 people lost their lives in a tragic fire at the Oakland warehouse music venue Ghost Ship. The fire led to two criminal trials, as well as numerous lawsuits against landlords, managers, and the local government on behalf of victims and their families and has been called the deadliest fire in Oakland’s history and deadliest in California since 1906. Now, husband-wife literary team Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman have announced a multi-year production deal adapting the harrowing circumstances of the fire into a new show for CBS Television Studios, as KQED reports.

In an email exchange with KQED, Waldman described the show as “an indictment of the power and money that is destroying our communities, but also as a story about loss.” She also noted that the project hasn’t yet been pitched or sold, and currently only exists as a multi-year production deal with CBS Studios. In a statement on Twitter, Chabon added that the story “will be adapted by journalist Elizabeth Weil,” whose coverage of the fire includes a 2018 profile of Max Harris for the New York Times Magazine while he was on trial for 36 counts of manslaughter.

This profile in particular has angered the victims’ friends and families, who claim it didn’t accurately represent the stories of the ones they lost. Mark Dias, an Oakland resident who lost two friends and coworkers in the fire, called the piece “out of touch,” adding that “none of it seemed like it was actually fact-checked against other people who knew [Harris] and were around him.” Others called the TV production deal a fundamental betrayal of the ethos of the venue, which existed at the fringe of the city’s cultural life with an anti-capitalist spirit that wasn’t fully accounted for in Weil’s story.

The story is not unfamiliar one to nightlife organizers across the county, with rising rental costs and increased legal scrutiny threatening to put countless DIY venues out of operation. Beyond the fact that CBS can recruit a Pulitzer Prize-winning author to produce a multi-part TV series (which probably says more about the circumstances of our so-called “Golden Age of TV” than anything about Ghost Ship), the challenges to responsibly adapt the story to a TV series are not insignificant, with others suggesting that TV is fundamentally the wrong format.

Time will tell if the project ever comes to fruition, but with Chabon and Waldman involved, you at least have to wonder who the right people might be to tell the story. Maybe some stories are better left to survivors themselves and few forced to deal with the fire’s aftermath firsthand.

Just to clarify: The Ghost Ship project will be adapted by journalist Elizabeth Weil, based on her own reporting. @ayeletw and I are producing it, under the terms of an overall agreement with CBS Studios that is not for any one story or project in particular. — Michael Chabon (@michaelchabon) December 11, 2019