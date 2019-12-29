Elton John, Olivia Newton-John, Roger Taylor, More Receive Queen Elizabeth’s New Year’s Honours Awards

Queen Elizabeth has released her annual New Year’s Honours List and this year’s class includes a few famous musicians. Elton John, Olivia Newton-John, and Queen drummer Roger Taylor were included among the 1,100 people recognized by this year’s Honors List, as CNN and Rolling Stone report.

Elton John was one of two people previously knighted by the Queen to be elevated to Companion of Honor, a status only held by 65 people at any time. “I’m humbled and honored to be among such highly esteemed company in receiving the Companion of Honour,” John wrote on Twitter. “2019 has turned out to be a truly wonderful year for me and I feel extraordinarily blessed.”

Olivia Newton-John was made a dame for “services to charity, cancer research and entertainment.” “I am extremely excited, honored and grateful beyond words to be included with such an esteem group of women who have received this distinguished award before me,” Newton-John shared in a statement.

Other awards recipients include Oscar Award-winning directors Sam Mendes and Steve McQueen, as well as Snow Patrol vocalist Gary Lightbody. Check out the full list of award winners here and revisit our list of the 10 best Elton John deep cuts.