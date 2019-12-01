Coldplay Cover House Classic “Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless)” on BBC Radio 1

Coldplay released their eight studio album Everyday Life late last month, and after recent discussion about how they won’t be touring behind the album for environmental reasons, the English five-piece stopped by BBC Radio 1’s historic Maida Vale studios to perform a selection of Coldplay material joined by a live strings ensemble.

In addition to performing the songs “Orphans” and “Arabesque” from their latest album, the group also played the Viva La Vida standout “Lovers In Japan” and covered Crystal Waters’ Top of the Pops house hit “Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless).” The latter track recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, and for their rendition, Coldplay added a lush, acoustic touch to a song otherwise know for its use of the Roland TR-909 drum machine. Frontman Chris Martin slammed along with the track’s iconic piano chords as the rest of the band slowly joins in on drums, bass, electric guitar, and strings.

Crystal Waters later addressed the cover on Instagram. “Coldplay doing Gypsy Woman 😳. Hmmm What y’all think about this one ? 👀” she wrote on the social media site.

In the buildup to the release of their latest album, Coldplay unveiled five singles: “Arabesque,” “Orphans,” “Daddy,” “Champion of the World,” and the title track. The band recently performed songs from the album on Saturday Night Live, where they danced along with the audience.

Watch their BBC Radio 1 performance—including their cover of Crystal Waters’ “Gypsy Woman”—below.