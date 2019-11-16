Here’s Weezer’s New Song for the Frozen 2 Soundtrack

What else is there left to say about Weezer? The band that betrayed a thousand teenage fans with the release of their sophomore LP Pinkerton followed suit earlier this year with The Teal Album, a surprise collection of ten covers including their chart-topping rerecording of Toto’s 1982 hit “Africa.” In the buildup to the release of their second studio album of the year (a.k.a. The Black Album), Rivers Cuomo and co. have continued to test their fans patiences with Fortnite tie-ins and a mawkish Fallon performance with children’s instruments. Now, the band has taken things further than previously imaginable with “Lost in the Woods,” a new song released as part of the soundtrack for Disney’s Frozen 2.

A power ballad in the most literal sense, the track pairs soaring, distorted guitar lines with Cuomo’s schoolboy voice, welling up into something that wouldn’t sound out of place on a Queen record. Eventually, things return to strictly Weezer territory, with palm-muted guitar and interlocking vocal harmonies. It’s the kind of Weezer song you might expect to be included in a kid’s movie, even if it contains subtle glimmers of the band they once were.

Frozen 2 arrives in theaters on November 22, 2019. The soundtrack also includes new music from Kacey Musgraves and Panic! at the Disco if you’re looking for anything else to brighten up your weekend playlist. Find Weezer’s new single “Lost in the Woods” below.