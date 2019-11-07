Tom Morello Plays Rage Against the Machine, Pays Tribute to Chris Cornell at Seattle Concert

Tom Morello played Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name” as part of the encore for his show at Seattle’s Neptune Theatre on Wednesday, November 6. After inviting a group of fans up on stage, he gave a short, arch intro for the track: “For our final selection tonight, we’re gonna play an old gospel number. If you know this one, sing along.” Morello then followed “Killing” with a cover of John Lennon’s “Power to the People.”

Morello, currently touring in support of his solo album The Atlas Underground, also paid tribute to his late Audioslave bandmate Chris Cornell with a medley of the band’s tracks earlier in the night. He also taped a message reading “Cornell Forever” to the back of his guitar.

It’s just the latest in a long series of tributes from Morello to the late Soundgarden frontman. On what would have been Cornell’s 55th birthday, Morello tweeted a short exchange between him and his kids: “My kids recently discovered Audioslave and while rocking out hard to Cochise my oldest stopped and said, ‘Dad, it’s really sad that Chris Cornell is dead.’ I replied, ‘That is very true, but let’s keep rocking out.’ And we did. Happy Birthday, Chris.”

While the Rage co-founder is on the road without his bands for now, next year, he’ll be reuniting with Rage Against the Machine for two headlining sets at Coachella and a rumored short tour.

Find video from the Seattle show below.