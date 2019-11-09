Jack White Announces New Raconteurs Live Album

Five months since the release of their first album in 11 years, the Raconteurs have announced a new live album. Live in Tulsa documents a three-night run at the city’s Cain’s Ballroom from October 13-16, 2019.

The 3xLP live album will be released by Jack White’s Third Man Records imprint as part of their Value subscription series. The release includes cuts from the band’s latest album Help Us Stranger like “Bored and Razed” and “Help Me Stranger,” as well as fan favorites like Consolers of the Lonely’s “Carolina Drama” and Broken Boy Soldiers’ “Steady, As She Goes.” The sprawling triple-album features cover art taken from Tulsa’s historic Fire Alarm building and includes copies of the album on green, black, and vibrant copper vinyl.

The label also announced another live feature from White and fellow Raconteurs frontman Brendan Benson. The latter release documents an acoustic performance at Third Man Records’ Cass Corridor location on July 9, 2019, and arrives as a live Blu-Ray disc concert film. Find more details about the subscription-only release on the Third Man website and revisit our feature on the 10 best White Stripes videos.