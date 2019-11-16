Slipknot Are Hosting Their Own Music Festival Cruise

Slipknot are bringing their annual music festival Knotfest to the high seas. The band has announced that one of this year’s festivals will take place on a cruise ship, continuing a festival-at-sea tradition that now includes Megadeath, Belle and Sebastian and Diplo’s Mad Decent record label.

Claiming to offer “a voyage that will awaken your darkest senses,” Knotfest at Sea will take place from August 10 to August 14, 2020 in the waters around Barcelona. While organizers are holding off on announcing the full lineup and onboard experience until December 5, Slipknot are guaranteed to perform two sets during the cruise, and the lineup will likely include friends and past collaborators with the band. Recent Knotfest events have found the band performing with Volbeat, Evanescence, and Rob Zombie.

Tickets for the event start at $1,150 for interior cabins, with pricier ocean-view and balcony suite cabins also available for $1,550 and $1,850, respectively. An early “pre-sale” option is currently available on their website, but fans will have to wait until December for tickets to become officially available to the public. Check out a teaser video for the event below and be sure to catch the full lineup on December 5.