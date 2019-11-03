Prophets of Rage Just Broke Up

Rage Against the Machine recently announced that they’d be reuniting for a series of upcoming North American tour dates scheduled for 2020. While is obviously an exciting development for longtime fans, others might be disappointed to learn that Prophets of Rage—the RAtM side-project featuring Public Enemy’s Chuck D and Cypress Hill’s B-Real—have announced that they’re calling it quits.

The group took to social media this weekend to announce their dissolution. “It’s been an honor to rock stages and people of all ages with these guys,” B-Real wrote on Instagram. “It’s been a great time and great memories in a short time. Rocking along side of Chuck and Tom has been amazing to say the least.”

Chuck D announced the group’s dissolution on Twitter, where he wrote that the group was “about doing something greater than self.” “And so the bands rock on,” he said of RAtM’s reunion. “Let’s go.”

Prophets of Rage first formed in 2016. Taking their moniker from the Public Enemy song of the same name, the group aimed to “make America rage again,” releasing an album, an EP, a handful of singles, and a few politically-charged music videos. In August 2019, the band paid tribute to Chris Cornell with a cover of Audioslave’s “Cochise.”

Rage Against the Machine head out on tour in March 2020, with shows in El Paso, Las Cruces, and Phoenix, as well as two performances at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

