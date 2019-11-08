Prince’s 1999 is getting the deluxe reissue treatment later this month in a package that includes a rare concert DVD, handwritten lyric sheets, and a total of 35 previously unreleased tracks. We’ve already heard “1999 (Live at Masonic Hall, Detroit, MI, 11/30/1982 – Late Show” and “International Lover (Take 1) – Live In Studio,” and now, Warner Records and the Prince estate have released “Don’t Let Him Fool Ya,” a third song from the vault.

Per a series of tweets from the estate, the song was recorded the summer of 1982, at the Purple One’s home studio in Chanhassen, Minnesota: “Every part of ‘Don’t Let Him Fool Ya’ was recorded by Prince himself.”

The upcoming 1999 reissue is just the latest in a series of posthumous releases from Prince. In June, his estate shared Originals, a collection of songs written by Prince for other artists, featuring the Bangles’ “Manic Monday” and Sinéad O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” A demo album, Piano & a Microphone 1983, was released back in September 2018, and Purple Rain was reissued in 2017.

At the time of his death in 2016, Prince was working on a memoir titled The Beautiful Ones. Random House published the manuscript in October with an introduction from Dan Piepenbring, who also wrote an essay for The New Yorker about encountering Prince during his final days.

The reissue of 1999 will be available on November 29.