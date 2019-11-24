Post Malone performed two songs from his latest album Hollywood’s Bleeding at this year’s American Music Awards. The Texas native opened with his single “Circles” before bringing out Travis Scott and Ozzy Osbourne to join him for their collaborative track “Take What You Want.” It was a landmark performance accompanied by soaring guitar solos and elaborate pyrotechnics that left attendees on the edges of their seats.

Post Malone came into the night with the most nominations of any artist, competing in seven categories, including Artist of the Year. His octuple-platinum Swae Lee duet “Sunflower” was also nominated for Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Pop/Rock Song. Earlier tonight, Post took home the award for Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop for his recent album Hollywood’s Bleeding.

