Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged Rehearsal Tracks Are Now Ready for Your Turntable

Nirvana’s legendary live album MTV Unplugged in New York is now available as a deluxe vinyl reissue in honor of its 25th anniversary.

The original recordings were released on November 1, 1994, just a few months after Kurt Cobain’s death. They were crucial in cementing the band’s legacy, and have since become some of the band’s most celebrated tracks. In his review for SPIN, Rob Sheffield wrote that the album “captures the moment of Nirvana bathing in its own richly deserved light.”

Along with the 14 songs from the original release, MTV Unplugged in New York (25th Anniversary — Live) includes five rehearsal tracks that were previously exclusive to the concert’s DVD release.

To celebrate the album’s milestone anniversary, SPIN spoke with Cris and Curt Kirkwood of the Meat Puppets, who played along with Nirvana during the Unplugged set. “The producers … wanted to see Nirvana and Eddie Vedder,” said Cris, “and so when he told them it was us, they said, ‘No, you can’t do that,’ and he said, ‘F–k you, I’m Kurt Cobain—yes I can.’ He forced their hand. That really shows the vision of Kurt.”

