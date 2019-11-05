Metallica Donate $100,000 to California Wildfire Relief, Urge Fans to Help

Last year, Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation donated a total of $100,000 to wildfire relief efforts in their home state of California. Now, after another long year of fires across the state, the band are demonstrating their continued support; per an announcement from the band via Twitter and on All Within My Hands’ official site, Metallica have contributed another $100,000 to the cause.

“All Within My Hands would like to lend support to those affected in both Northern and Southern California by donating $100,000 to assist in relief, $50,000 to the Sonoma County Resilience Fund – created by the Community Foundation Sonoma County – and $50,000 to the Wildfire Relief Fund – created by the California Community Foundation,” according to the foundation. “Both organizations are dedicated to long-term recovery efforts, helping residents resume normal lives as they get back on their feet after the devastation of these firestorms.”

Though this year’s fire season has thus far been less destructive than last year’s, Cal Fire reports that around 75,000 acres have already been burned in areas under its jurisdiction.

Of the firefighters on the front lines, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says that nearly one fifth are inmate volunteers. And according to a report in The Sacramento Bee, many of those volunteers are unable to land firefighting work upon release.

Metallica have encouraged fans to follow their lead in supporting relief efforts: “Whether you are able to contribute money, non-perishable food, clothing and other supplies, or your time by volunteering or providing temporary housing, every bit helps.”

Find out more about how to make a contribution here.

The band also donated to different charities throughout their 25-show World Wired tour this past summer. Metallica gave about $277,000 to help build Romania’s first children’s cancer center in August, and another $70,000 to help provide youth welfare services in Germany.

A HUGE thanks to all who attended a #WorldWired European show for helping us donate over €1.5million to local charities over the course of the 25-show tour. And special thanks to #MetInMannheim fans for wrapping it up with this contribution to Freezone. #MetallicaGivesBack #AWMH https://t.co/PwKoKuKtyI — Metallica (@Metallica) August 26, 2019

In total, the band gave an estimated $1.65 million to charity over the summer, according to All Within My Hands.