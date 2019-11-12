Meat Puppets Are Going on Tour With Mudhoney

Veteran alt-rockers Meat Puppets are teaming up with Mudhoney for a set of U.S. tour dates in 2020. After kicking things off at the Fillmore in San Francisco in early May, the bands will make stops in Los Angeles, Tucson, Sante Fe, Denver, and Salt Lake City. A press release promises more dates to come.

Meat Puppets have been touring throughout 2019 in support of their recent album Dusty Notes, and are retaining their classic lineup (Curt Kirkwood, Cris Kirkwood, and Derrick Bostrom) for the 2020 joint tour with Mudhoney. Dusty Notes marked the the Meat Puppets’ first album with that lineup since 1995’s No Joke! As for Seattle grunge rockers Mudhoney, they dropped the seven-track EP Morning in America on September 20.

For the 25th anniversary of Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged in New York live album on November 1, Curt and Cris Kirkwood spoke to us about their role in the historic live recording. “Part of the lore of that whole thing is, the producers didn’t want us to be on there,” said Cris of the show. “The producers, though, wanted to see Nirvana and Eddie Vedder, and so when he told them it was us, they said, ‘No, you can’t do that,’ and he said, ‘F–k you, I’m Kurt Cobain—yes I can.’ He forced their hand. That really shows the vision of Kurt.”

Find dates for Meat Puppets’ upcoming tour with Mudhoney below:

05/07 San Francisco, CA – San Francisco Fillmore

05/08 Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theater

05/09 Tucson, AZ – Rialto

05/10 Sante Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

05/12 Denver, CO – Summit

05/13 Salt Lake City, UT – Commonwealth