Liam Gallagher has confidence to spare. At the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, November 3, he was honored with the network’s first ever Rock Icon Award at the ceremony in Seville, Spain. In a brief acceptance speech, Gallagher said matter of factly, “I won’t keep you too long, but I want to congratulate Seville for having a lovely city. I was here last year and it’s mega. I want to congratulate MTV for recognizing my brilliance. Thanks for the award. I wear it well.”

For his performance segment, Gallagher played the song “Once” off his new album Why Me? Why Not., along with the Oasis fan favorite “Wonderwall,” though he switched around some of the key lyrics: “There are many things that I / Would like to say to you” was followed up by “But I don’t speak Spanish.”

Gallagher was also nominated in the Best Rock category, where he faced off against Panic! At the Disco, The 1975, Imagine Dragons, and Green Day, who picked up the award. Other winners included Taylor Swift (Best U.S. Act), Shawn Mendes (Best Artist), Billie Eilish (Best New Artist and Best Song, for “bad guy“), Halsey (Best Pop), and BTS (Best Live and Biggest Fans).

Watch Gallagher’s performance of “Once” and “Wonderwall” above, and find a fan-shot video of his acceptance speech below.

And if you’re wondering about what he’s been up to since the awards, here’s an update: