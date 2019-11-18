Liam Gallagher Accuses Noel Gallagher of Trying to Shut Down His Twitter

Here we go again: Noel and Liam Gallagher are engaged in yet another brotherly spat. Liam accused big bro Noel on Monday, November 18, of trying to silence him by allegedly attempting to get the former’s Twitter account shut down.

“So news reaches me from afar that team NG are trying to get me shut down on twitter coz they don’t like my tweets did dums good luck you little fart c’mon you know LG x,” Liam tweeted sans punctuation … or proof. “Trying to divide and conquer NEVER gonna happen mate you’ve blown it the people have got your number LFUKING x”

RELATED: Liam Gallagher Congratulates MTV for “Recognizing My Brilliance”

“TWITTER RULES,” he added.

The rant appears to be in reaction to Noel’s new cover story in U.K. magazine Big Issue’s November 18 edition, which hit stands earlier. In it, the elder of the two brothers made clear how he feels about Liam, Liam’s use of Twitter, and its impact on the chances of an Oasis reunion.

RELATED: Noel Gallagher on Possible Oasis Reunion: “I Sincerely Hope Not”

“He’d put his whole life on hold to get Oasis back together,” Noel told the magazine. “But every tweet he sends out, it’s another nail in the coffin of that idea. If you think for one minute I am going to share a stage with you after what you’ve said, you are fucking more of a moron than you look.”

“The modern image of him is defined by the angry guy on Twitter,” continued Noel, whose new EP Blue Moon Rising is due out in March 2020. “I left the band 10 years ago. I think I’ve seen him twice in 10 years, and both times we nearly ended up in a fight for no reason. I can’t envisage the morning I wake up and think I’d like to spend two years on the road, arguing all around the world with Liam.”

Though an Oasis reunion is extremely unlikely, the elder Gallagher brother conceded to the magazine that the two could potentially end their feud one day, but “there would have to be an extraordinary set of circumstances.” For one, Liam would need to stop talking smack about Noel’s wife, Sara MacDonald, and his daughter Anais, whom he shares with his ex-wife.

RELATED: Liam Gallagher Says “Family Is the Most Important Thing in the World,” Then Drags Brother

“I just wish he’d fucking calm down about my family,” Noel exclaimed in the interview. “There’s a lot of misogyny towards both my wife and daughter on the internet from his fans, and [it’s because] he likes to purport this myth that Oasis would be getting back together, but my wife won’t let me. Now, a lot of his fans actually believe that.”

Noel added that his wife has even received “death threats.”

“The girls don’t deserve that. It’s nothing to do with them,” he insisted. “But he just can’t help himself.”

Noel has not yet shared a response to the accusation on social media, or responded to SPIN’s request for comment.