Kellyanne Conway Freaks Out on Another Reporter for Doing His Job

As President Donald Trump’s presidency becomes increasingly vulnerable to the threat of impeachment, senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway has become more and more venomous with the reporters tasked with covering the proceedings.

The latest incident occurred during a White House press gaggle held on Monday, November 6, when NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander asked Conway to substantiate the president’s claim that Bill Taylor, the career diplomat who testified that Trump tried to shake down the president of Ukraine in exchange for oppo dirt on Hunter Biden, is a Never Trumper. Instead of answering the question, Conway turned away and called on another reporter who, in turn, gave Conway the go-ahead to answer Alexander’s question.

“He does that to women all the time,” Conway said to another female reporter, seemingly implying that Alexander is sexist by pressing her to answer, before turning back to him and saying, “I don’t even know what you’re asking about.”

Alexander once again asked Conway about the baseless claim that the diplomats testifying in the impeachment query are Never Trumpers.

President Trump on Ambassador Bill Taylor: "Here’s the problem. He’s a never-Trumper and his lawyer is a never-Trumper." pic.twitter.com/luLCcfEx75 — CSPAN (@cspan) October 25, 2019

“What evidence is there that they are Never Trumpers?” Alexander asked. The exchange became more tempestuous from there, with Conway repeatedly trying to obfuscate and Alexander repeatedly reminding her “I’m the reporter, so I’ll ask the questions.”

Conway then relied on her standard tactic of accusing the reporter of having a personal stake in seeing the president fail, while throwing several disparate defenses against the wall in the hopes that one of them sticks.

She rambled: “What evidence do you have that the President of the United States, who was democratically elected—and I’m sure you didn’t vote for him … I know you’re not going to vote for him next time, respectfully, I’m not going to call you a Never Trumper—but what evidence do you have that the democratically elected president of the United States should be thrown out of office and removed based on the testimony of people who you hadn’t even heard of weeks ago?”

Alexander, to his credit, didn’t take the bait when Conway tried to make it personal, and reiterated that he was just trying to hold Trump “accountable” for the claims the president makes. In other words, Alexander was just trying to do his job.

Conway’s response? “You want the president impeached and you don’t have the goods.”

The exchange begins at the 3:37 mark in the video below.

Last month, Conway threatened Washington Examiner reporter Caitlin Yilek in a phone call the Examiner made public. On October 24, the Examiner released audio and transcript of a call during which Conway berated Yilek for making the benign observation that Conway is caught between her boss and her husband, outspoken Never Trumper and high-powered conservative lawyer George Conway.

“So, listen, if you’re going to cover my personal life … then we’re welcome to do the same around here,” she began. “If it has nothing to do with my job—which it doesn’t, that’s obvious—then we’re either going to expect you to cover everybody’s personal life or we’re going to start covering them over here.”