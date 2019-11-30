Kanye West Brings the Kardashians to Wyoming in New “Closed On Sunday” Video

Kanye West’s latest album Jesus Is King finally dropped last month after much delay. Following a charming video for his song “Follow God” starring his dad, which dropped on November 8, the rapper formerly known as Yeezus has returned with a new video for “Closed On Sunday,” his Chick-Fil-A-referencing song from Jesus Is King.

Like the video for “Follow God,” his latest clip opens on plains of Wyoming, looking out onto a caravan of UTV/side-by-side vehicles. West appears with his wife Kim Kardashian-West and kids North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm, nestled peacefully in the state’s rocky cliffs. Eventually, Kris Jenner steps out of one of the vehicles, and a sprawling group of friends and family members join the Kardashian-West household in the Wyoming wildlife. Later in the clip, West is shown by himself on top of a mountain and surrounded by members of his “Sunday Service” performance group, who sing and dance along to the track.

Jesus Is King debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, marking the rapper’s ninth No. 1 album with 264,000 album-equivalent units. West is currently tied with Eminem for the longest still-active streak of No. 1 albums in Billboard chart history. Last month, the rapper told Beats 1 Radio host Zane Lowe that he was planning to release a Christmas album called Jesus Is Born sometime soon, though the release date still hasn’t been announced. He also released a documentary film, also titled Jesus Is King, accompanying his latest album last month.

Watch the new music video “Closed On Sunday” below.