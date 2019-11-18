Green Day to Celebrate Dookie’s 25th Anniversary With American Music Awards Performance

Green Day is set to rock the American Music Awards on Sunday, November 24, Billboard has exclusively announced. The band, who are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1994 album Dookie, will perform the record’s hit “Basket Case,” as well as “Father of All,” the title track off their upcoming album.

You already know where to be this Sunday 🎸🎶🤘 see you on the @AMAs at 8/7c!! pic.twitter.com/hVuNvKj7WD — Green Day (@GreenDay) November 18, 2019

Other artists set to perform at the awards ceremony include Post Malone featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott, Christina Aguilera with a Great Big World, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Kesha, Taylor Swift, and more.

Green Day, who announced in September that their new album would be dropping February 7, are also set to hit the road in March with Weezer and Fall Out Boy on the Hella Mega Tour to support the new release. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong told Billboard that their new 10-song, 28-minute album was in part inspired by Kendrick Lamar.

“We wanted to create a dance groove with space between the drums and vocals [inspired by] the way Kendrick Lamar does things or old-school Motown music,” Armstrong explained, “where it’s leading with the rhythm.”

But fans of the band shouldn’t expect any mentions about President Donald Trump on the new album, despite Green Day’s history of making political statements. Armstrong told Kerrang! that Father of All… would not feature any tunes about the country’s divisive leader.

“I draw no inspiration from the President of the United States, because he’s just … there’s nothing,” he said before joking, “Trump gives me diarrhea, you know? I don’t want to write a song about it!”

Whether or not Green Day will make a statement of some sort about Trump on the American Music Awards stage is another matter. In 2016, the band tweaked the lyrics of “Bang Bang” to chant “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!” during their live AMAs performance. And at September’s iHeartRadio festival this year, Green Day made their political stance known again during a performance of “American Idiot.” Instead of the lyric “I’m not part of a redneck agenda,” Armstrong sang, “I’m not part of a MAGA agenda.”

The American Music Awards air Sunday, November 24, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.