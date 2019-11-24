American Music Awards 2019: Green Day Perform “Father of All…” and “Basket Case”

Green Day performed two tracks at the 47th Annual American Music Awards this evening: “Basket Case,” from 1994’s Dookie, and “Father of All…,” off their upcoming album of the same name. The band aren’t nominated for any awards tonight, but have historically done pretty well; they’ve won twice in the Favorite Artist—Rock category, and once in the Favorite Album—Pop/Rock category, for American Idiot.

Green Day are currently gearing up for their appropriately named Hella Mega Tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy, which kicks off in Singapore in 2020. The three bands will tour the globe until August, when they’ll wrap with a show at Citizens Bank Park in Philly.

In an interview with Billboard, Billie Joe Armstrong said that Father of All… was inspired in part by Kendrick Lamar. “We wanted to create a dance groove with space between the drums and vocals [inspired by] the way Kendrick Lamar does things or old-school Motown music,” quipped Armstrong, “where it’s leading with the rhythm.” A second single for the album, “Ready, Fire, Aim,” was released last month.

Find a clip of Green Day’s American Music Awards performance below, and revisit our 1994 profile of the band, “Young, Loud, and Snotty.”

The American Music Awards are produced by Dick Clark Productions, which is owned by Valence Media. Valence Media also owns SPIN.