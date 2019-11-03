Eddie Vedder Joins Red Hot Chili Peppers to Cover Prince and Jimi Hendrix in L.A.

Silverlake Conservatory of Music held their annual fundraising concert this past Saturday (November 2). The long-running benefit concert, dinner, and auction was Emcee’d by Marc Maron, and included performances from Eddie Vedder and Red Hot Chili Peppers. At one point during the evening, Vedder became an honorary Chili Pepper, teaming up with the band to cover Prince’s “Purple Rain” and the beloved Jimi Hendrix version of “All Along the Watchtower,” as Rolling Stone points out.

The short, otherwise low-key performances took place in the parking lot of the Silverlake Conservatory of Music, which was co-founded by RHCP bassist Flea in 2001. During their eight-song set, the Chili Peppers played fan favorites like “Soul to Squeeze,” “By the Way,” and “Suck My Kiss,” in addition to their covers with Vedder. For his solo performance, Vedder played a variety of Pearl Jam singles, as well as songs like his now-well-known cover of Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers.”

This isn’t the first time that the two bands have performed together. As recently as this past July, RHCP brought out Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready during their set at Montana’s Peak to Sky music festival.

Watch the entire performance below, with sets from both Vedder and RHCP included in the video. The two acts perform together starting around the 45-minute mark.